- SC refuses to entertain plea of Delhi riots accused to attend law classes in Ghaziabad
- AICC chief Kharge's remarks against PM Modi reflect Congress' declining political culture: Karnataka BJP
- PM Gati Shakti model paves way for people-centric infrastructure
- Google Messages tests AI scam detection to flag risky texts and links.
- Dhanush’s Fan Club Rebranding Fuels Tamil Nadu Political Buzz, TVK Dismisses Challenge
- Instagram Arrives on Apple TV With Reels, Videos and Live Shows
- No merger with NCP(SP) ahead: Ruling NCP reaffirms alliance autonomy
- Assam’s conviction rate jumps to 30.88 pc from 6.1 pc in five years: CM Sarma
India to lead multimodal AI use, daily usage seen doubling to 43 pc by 2030: Report
In Short
According to Ericsson ConsumerLab research, AI usage in the country is pegged to surge by 95.45 per cent from 22 per cent at present, outpacing the global average of 30 per cent.
New Delhi: India is poised to lead the surge in multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) adoption with daily use across text, voice, images and video projected to nearly double to 43 per cent by 2030, a report said on Monday.
According to Ericsson ConsumerLab research, AI usage in the country is pegged to surge by 95.45 per cent from 22 per cent at present, outpacing the global average of 30 per cent.
It further points to a shift from occasional AI interactions towards more frequent use across different devices and locations, creating new demands on mobile networks.
As consumers increasingly use AI while on the move and share more images, video and voice with AI services, network traffic is expected to become more upload-heavy and unevenly distributed.
"AI is becoming an integral part of how consumers search, create and communicate today. As AI becomes more multimodal and mobile, consumers will expect these experiences to work reliably across devices and wherever they are," said Nitin Bansal, Managing Director, Ericsson India.
"India's strong digital foundation provides an opportunity to support this next phase of AI adoption. High-performing networks will be important to delivering the responsiveness, capacity and reliability that emerging AI experiences will require," he added.
Globally, AI super users represent around 10 per cent of all consumers today and are expected to account for 30 per cent by 2030, while generating more than 80 per cent of all AI activity.
For AI super users, response time has 2.5 times the influence on network satisfaction compared with average users, the report said.
The research also highlighted the growth of agentic AI with 38 per cent of smartphone users expecting to use agentic AI by 2030, compared with 4 per cent as of now.
However, consumers expect these services to save around one hour of screen time each day.
Apart from that, trust will also be important with more than half of daily AI users strongly concerned about fake or hacked AI assistants.
Is Actor Dhanush Eyeing a Political Debut? Will His Next Act Be Cinema, Welfare or Politics?
Cyclone Arnab To intensify To Very Severe Storm, Red Alert For Andhra Pradesh And Odisha
Delhi CM Gupta launches trial run of Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari; service to begin before Chhath Puja
Fire Breaks Out at Delhi’s North Block After Short Circuit, Six Fire Engines Rushed to Spot
Owaisi’s ‘Abdul’ Pitch Irks Akhilesh Yadav. Puts SP on the Defensive
Rahul Gandhi’s convoy vehicles collide on Purvanchal Expressway in UP; several injured