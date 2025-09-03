Govt unveils India’s roadmap for sustainable aviation fuel

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in partnership with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and with support from the European Union, released the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Feasibility Study for India here on Wednesday.

Undertaken under the ICAO ACT-SAF Programme, the feasibility study assesses the potential for producing and utilising drop-in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India. It evaluates domestic feedstock availability, viable production pathways, infrastructure and policy readiness and the enabling conditions needed to establish a robust domestic SAF market. Drawing upon international best practices and tailoring them to India’s socio-economic and environmental context, the report provides a roadmap for sustainable fuel adoption.

Addressing stakeholders at the launch event, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu underscored SAF’s critical role in advancing India’s sustainable aviation growth. He reaffirmed India’s readiness to become self-sufficient in SAF production, targeting 1 per cent blending by 2027, 2 per cent by 2028 and 5 per cent by 2030 in line with the CORSIA mandate.

"SAF is a practical and immediate solution to decarbonise the aviation sector, with the potential to cut lifecycle CO₂ emissions by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional fuel," the minister said, further highlighting that with over 750 million metric tonnes of available biomass and nearly 230 million metric tonnes of surplus agricultural residue, India has the capacity not only to meet its own SAF demand but also to emerge as a global leader and exporter.

The study is being deliberated at a two-day workshop at Udaan Bhawan, with participation from the ICAO, the EASA, the DGCA, industry partners, and multiple government departments, reflecting a whole-of-government approach towards SAF.

Naidu also highlighted the important milestones already achieved, including the designation of COTECNA Inspection India Pvt. Ltd. as the country’s first SAF certification body and the certification of Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat Refinery as India’s first SAF producer.

He emphasised that SAF production will not only reduce crude imports and cut emissions by 20-25 million tonnes annually, but also boost farmers’ incomes by creating a strong value chain for agricultural residue and biomass.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on track to become the world’s largest domestic aviation market. With a collaborative approach, we are committed to positioning India as a leader in green aviation," Naidu added.

Secretary, Civil Aviation Samir Kumar Sinha, underlined that global warming is a collective challenge and mitigating its impact is a shared responsibility. He reiterated India’s commitment to the UNFCCC framework and emphasised that India already operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient aircraft fleets in the world. He also noted that 88 airports have already transitioned to 100 per cent green energy usage, setting benchmarks for global best practices.

The SAF Feasibility Report marks a significant step in the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s commitment to creating a robust SAF ecosystem in India. This vision is anchored in a long-term policy framework that supports both the production and utilisation of sustainable aviation fuels. With strong supply-side dynamics and significant sources of low-carbon-intensity feedstocks such as energy crops, agricultural waste and municipal solid waste, India holds immense potential to emerge as a global leader in SAF production, the statement added.