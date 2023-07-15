Green leaves project in LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Green Leaves Infra Group is proud to announce the launch of its prestigious project, Green Leaves Aura, a high-rise luxury apartment complex located in LB Nagar, Hyderabad. This contemporary gated community offers a range of 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK units, catering to diverse residential needs. With sizes ranging from 1,400 sq ft to 3,420 sq ft, there is a perfect home for every discerning buyer.

Designed on a sprawling expanse of 10,000 sq yards, Green Leaves Aura is a sophisticated residential venture that prioritises privacy, spaciousness, modern amenities, and safety. The project boasts more than 20 amenities, including an expansive 14,500-sq ft clubhouse, ensuring residents enjoy a luxurious and fulfilling lifestyle. The two-acre land accommodates 10 floors of elegantly designed apartments, complemented by a two-level parking space for the convenience of residents and their guests.

Strategically located in close proximity to prominent schools, colleges, and hospitals, Green Leaves Aura offers the perfect blend of convenience and tranquility. The project is registered under Telangana RERA, ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory standards. With only 216 flats in the entire development, residents can relish a sense of exclusivity and community.

Green Leaves Aura is characterised by its abundant greenery, creating a serene and eco-friendly living environment. The project is equipped with round-the-clock security measures, ensuring the safety and peace of mind of all residents. Additionally, there is 100 percent power backup for seamless communication and uninterrupted lighting.

Experience the epitome of luxury living at Green Leaves Aura, where contemporary design, prime location, and top-notch amenities converge to offer an extraordinary residential experience. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this exceptional venture by Green Leaves Infra Group.