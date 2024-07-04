  • Menu
Green Light for Coal-Based Power Plant in Uttarakhand

The Centre has given in-principle consent to TUECO, a joint venture of UJVN Limited and THDC India Limited, to set up a coal-based thermal power plant in Uttarakhand. This follows recommendations by the Central Electricity Authority for coal supply to generate 1,320 MW under the SHAKTI policy.

The Centre has granted in-principle consent to TUECO, a joint venture between UJVN Limited and THDC India Limited, for the establishment of a coal-based thermal power plant in Uttarakhand, according to an official statement.

The Central Electricity Authority earlier recommended coal supply to Uttarakhand to generate 1,320 MW of thermal power under the SHAKTI policy. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had requested coal allocation from the central government in April 2024 under the Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala (Coal) Transparently in India (SHAKTI) policy, expressing the state government's willingness to set up a coal-based thermal power plant.

The electricity generated from the allocated coal is anticipated to improve the power situation in Uttarakhand. According to the SHAKTI policy, Coal India Limited can supply coal to central and state government production companies and their joint ventures at notified rates.

