GRID-INDIA makes the grade as a Miniratna company

New Delhi: Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has achieved a significant milestone as it has been conferred the status of a Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the Ministry of Power said on Wednesday.

GRID-INDIA shoulders the immense responsibility of managing the all India synchronous grid, comprising five Regional Load Despatch Centres and the National Load Despatch Centre, which is one of the world's largest and most intricate power systems.

“The recognition of the company as a Minratna underscores GRID-INDIA's pivotal role in the nation's power landscape,” the official statement said.

Established in 2009, GRID-INDIA holds the crucial mandate of overseeing the seamless and uninterrupted operation of the Indian Power System, ensuring the efficient transfer of electric power within and across regions, facilitating trans-national power exchanges with a focus on reliability, economy, and sustainability.

It facilitates competitive and efficient wholesale electricity markets and the administration of settlement systems.

Over the years, GRID-INDIA's functions have dynamically evolved in response to the integration of power systems, escalating energy demands, the proliferation of Renewable Energy (RE) sources, economic growth, and technological advancements, coupled with evolving regulations and market dynamics.