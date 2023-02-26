GRT Jewellers bags award

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has become the benchmark of impeccable craftsmanship over the past six decades. Now, it has added another feather to its cap by winning the "Leading regional chain of the year" award at the prestigious MD & CEO Awards by Retail Jeweller recently.

The Retail Jeweller MD–CEO Awards recognises all key transformations and the new level of achievements by the stalwarts in gems and jewellery industry through a panel of experts from the industry across different geographies. Anand Ananthpadmanaban, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers said, "Winning the Leading Regional Chain of The Year goes out to show that the foundations laid close to six decades ago, are truly coming to fruition. This award will only motivate us to deliver more eternal moments for our customers".

Adding to this GR Radhakrishnan, another Managing Director of the company said, "GRT is a brand that's always worked keeping customers at the heart of everything we do. The strong foundation of our designs, craftsmanship and best customer service has made us achieve this milestone". Both of them thanked their customers for their continued patronage and the entire team at GRT Jewellers for their relentless efforts in making this happen.