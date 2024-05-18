Vijayawada: EAPCET peaceful on second day

Vijayawada : The online Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) went on peacefully without any incidents on the second day across Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, according to vice-chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada and chairman of AP EAPCET Prof GVR Prasad EAPCET convener Prof K Venkat Reddy said that out of 22,221 students who applied for the Agriculture and Pharmacy test on Friday, only 20,226 students appeared. In the afternoon session also 20, 654 students appeared out of 22,400 applied.