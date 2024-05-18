Live
- Murali may win Puthalapattu for TDP for the first time
- Hyderabad: Police arrest four for fake video
- Hyd will turn a global city soon: Uttam Kumar
- Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam commences
- Hyderabad: Woman stages husband’s murder as heart attack, four arrested
- Rajamahendravaram: Candidates throw EC norms to wind
- TSBIE uploads IPASE hall-tickets
- Hyderabad: SBI launches cyber security awareness drive
- Vijayawada: YSRCP demands action on ‘errant’ police officials
- GHMC to host swimming championship tomorrow
Just In
Vijayawada: EAPCET peaceful on second day
Highlights
Vijayawada : The online Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) went on peacefully without any incidents on...
Vijayawada : The online Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) went on peacefully without any incidents on the second day across Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad, according to vice-chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada and chairman of AP EAPCET Prof GVR Prasad EAPCET convener Prof K Venkat Reddy said that out of 22,221 students who applied for the Agriculture and Pharmacy test on Friday, only 20,226 students appeared. In the afternoon session also 20, 654 students appeared out of 22,400 applied.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS