‘Avoid visiting Ooty’

Nilgiris: The Nilgiris district administration on Friday said very heavy rains have been forecast from May 18-20 here and asked people to "avoid" visiting the hilly tourist attraction during this period.

District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20. "Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period,” she told reporters.

