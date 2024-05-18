Live
- Murali may win Puthalapattu for TDP for the first time
- Hyderabad: Police arrest four for fake video
- Hyd will turn a global city soon: Uttam Kumar
- Tirumala: Padmavathi Parinayotsavam commences
- Hyderabad: Woman stages husband’s murder as heart attack, four arrested
- Rajamahendravaram: Candidates throw EC norms to wind
- TSBIE uploads IPASE hall-tickets
- Hyderabad: SBI launches cyber security awareness drive
- Vijayawada: YSRCP demands action on ‘errant’ police officials
- GHMC to host swimming championship tomorrow
‘Avoid visiting Ooty’
Nilgiris: The Nilgiris district administration on Friday said very heavy rains have been forecast from May 18-20 here and asked people to "avoid" visiting the hilly tourist attraction during this period.
District Collector M Aruna said the India Meteorological Department has issued an "orange alert" forecast, meaning very heavy rain of 6 cm-20 cm on May 18, 19 and 20. "Those coming here should have all the required protection. If possible you can avoid travelling here during this period,” she told reporters.
