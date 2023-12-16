GRT Jewellers contributes Rs 50L to TN CM’s relief fund

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, a jewellery brand, said it has contributed Rs 50 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund for the ongoing Michaung Cyclone relief efforts. The contribution will aid in providing essential relief measures including food, shelter, and medical assistance to the affected communities.

The cheque was handed over at the Chief Minister’s office in Chennai. The Managing Directors of GRT Jewellers, G R Anand Ananthapadmanabhan and G R Radhakrishnan presented the donation to the Chief Minister, M K Stalin.

Speaking about the initiative, the Managing Directors of GRT Jewellers, said: “At GRT Jewellers, we believe in contributing to the well-being of the communities we serve. The aftermath of the Michaung Cyclone has left many in distress, and we are honoured to stand by the people of Tamil Nadu in their time of need. This donation to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund is a small step towards rebuilding lives and restoring hope.”

A press release from GRT Jewellers further said that this initiative not only reflects GRT Jewellers’commitment to corporate philanthropy but also embodies the collective spirit of its patrons that have been an integral part of the GRT family, contributing to the brands success and growth over the years. The company is committed to supporting the State’s efforts in rebuilding and rehabilitation, it added.