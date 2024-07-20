  • Menu
GRT Jewellers rolls out offers in Ashada season

Hyderabad: To celebrate Aadi/Ashada season, GRT Jewellers said it is rolling out offers on every purchase, where customers will receive an assured gift, the value of which increases with the value of purchase. Additionally, during the Aadi month, customers exchanging their old gold jewellery will receive an extra Rs 50 per gram.

GRT Jewellers is house to an extensive range of handcrafted jewellery in gold, diamond, platinum, silver, and a variety of precious gemstones.

Commenting on the offer, ‘Anand’ Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, said: “Understanding our customers’ needs has always been our priority. Each year during Aadi, we reward our customers with gifts to ensure their happiness when they leave our showrooms. Their satisfaction is our sole objective and the hallmark of shopping at GRT.” G R Radhakrishnan, Managing Director, GRT Jewellers, added, “We are excited to present one of our largest collections ever.”

