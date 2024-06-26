GRT launches diamond fest

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has unveiled its Dazzling Diamond Festival for a delightful shopping experience with trendy designs and exceptional value recently. As part of the celebrations, the company is offering customers a discount of up to 25 per cent on diamond and uncut diamond value. Also, the customers can get 30 per cent off on wastage (VA) and making charges on platinum jewellery.

These offers extend to lightweight diamond jewellery by Oriana as well, a company media release says.

All diamond jewellery comes with the GRT Diamond Assurance, ensuring transparency at every stage. Each diamond jewellery comes with certified quality diamonds, accurate weight-based pricing, lifetime maintenance, transparent pricing, carat assurance, ethically sourced diamonds, an HUID mark, and a guaranteed buyback. This comprehensive assurance ensures customers know exactly what they are paying for.