GST mop-up rises 9% to Rs 1.89 lakh cr

New Delhi: GST collections clocked near double-digit growth to amass Rs1.89 lakh crore in September, a month in which the reduced tax rates came into effect in the second half. The GST collections were 9.1 per cent higher than the same month a year ago and over 1.5 per cent higher than the previous month. Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs1.73 lakh crore in September 2024. Last month, the collection was Rs1.86 lakh crore, as per government data released on Wednesday. It is to be noted that GST 2.0 reforms in the form of rate rationalisation, which came into force on September 22, have been reflected in the collections. Prices of as many as 375 items, including kitchen staples to electronics, from medicines and equipment to automobiles, got cheaper from September 22.