HAL confirms Rs 62K-cr mega order for Tejas fighter jets

New Delhi: Public-sector defence manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Thursday confirmed that the Centre has approved the acquisition of 97 LCA Mk-1A fighter jets worth Rs62,000 crore.

“We would like to inform that, as communicated by the Ministry of Defence, Cabinet Committee of Security (CCS) on August 19, 2025, has approved the proposal for procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft Mk-1A along with associated equipment by the Ministry of Defence, for Indian Air Force from the Company,” HAL said in an exchange filing on the NSE.

Its shares gained 0.82 per cent to touch Rs4,505 as of 11 am. At 9.50 am, the shares had touched an intra-day high of Rs 4,522. The scrips rose by 0.19 per cent over the past 5 days and has surged 8.09 per cent year to date.

The deal is considered a major milestone for the jet manufacturer, which was preparing an indigenous Tejas program to replace India’s MiG-21 fleet.

The LCA Mk1A is an upgraded version of the Tejas, designed for improved combat capabilities and the new defence contract marks the second major order for the aircraft following HAL’s contract win in February 2021.

Deliveries are expected to kick off this year, with six jets scheduled for FY26, following the resolution of earlier engine supply challenges.

In July, the shares saw a major rally after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) gave its nod to 10 major procurement deals worth Rs1.05 lakh crore, all under the Buy (Indian–IDDM) category.