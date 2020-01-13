Stock Watch

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited, an ISO 9001 & 14001 certified company is an integral part of the $400 million Kailash Group.

Genus has two business divisions offering highly innovative and sustainable solutions to the power sector.

The Metering Solution Division provides a complete range of Electricity Meters such as Multi-Functional Single Phase and Three Phase Meters, CT Operated Meters, ABT & Grid Meters, DT Meters, Pre-Payment Meters, Smart Meters, Net Meters, AMI, MDAS etc.

The Engineering Construction and Contracts Division undertakes Turnkey power projects such as Sub-Station erection up to 420kV, Laying up of transmission & distribution lines, Rural Electriﬁcation, Switchyard, Network Refurbishment etc.

The company has recorded a sales of Rs 275.4 crores a growth of almost 23 per cent for Q2 FY2020 as compared to Q2 FY2019 led by a better execution of order, better product mix, and lower raw material prices.

On half yearly basis the company recorded a sales of Rs 544.1 crores a growth of almost 18 per cent as compared to H1 FY2019. EBITDA also stood very well at Rs 43.9 crores compared to Rs 24.5 crores for Q2 FY2019, a growth of almost 79 per cent year-on-year basis.

For H1 FY2020 EBITDA stood at Rs 83 crores as compared to Rs 52.4 crores, a growth of almost 58 per cent. For Q2 FY2020, EBITDA margin has expanded by 490 basis points to 15.9 per cent from 11 per cent.

Similarly for H1 FY2020, margin has expanded by 400 bps to 15.3 per cent from 11.3 per cent of H1 FY2019. Profit after tax stood at Rs 24.3 crores as compared to Rs 12.4 crores last year almost a 96 per cent year-on-year basis growth.

For H1 FY2020 profit after tax stood at Rs 44.4 crores against Rs 26.8 crores, a growth of almost 66 per cent.

Current order book stands at Rs 1,188 crores; and further addition of Rs 750 crores worth of orders is expected in next two quarters.

Robust order book and good visibility of earnings make the stock good bet for investment. Buy at current levels for short term target of Rs 50 and medium-term target of Rs 75.