Harley’s Fine Bakery Sets Sights on Global Expansion

Hyderabad based Harley’s India Private Limited, known for its brand Harley’s Fine Bakery, has carved a niche in the culinary world with its exquisite Medovik cake, exotic coffee, and luxurious ivory lounges.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad based Harley’s India Private Limited, known for its brand Harley’s Fine Bakery, has carved a niche in the culinary world with its exquisite Medovik cake, exotic coffee, and luxurious ivory lounges. The company currently operates 20 outlets across major cities such as Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Mumbai (opening soon in Kala Ghoda ) in addition to 31 cloud kitchens, which further extend its reach.
With a healthy Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of ₹65 Cr and a strong valuation of ₹650 Cr, Harley’s is now set for an ambitious expansion. The company is planning to extend its footprint within India, targeting cities like Ahmedabad, NCR, Kolkata, Chandigarh, and Indore. Furthermore, Harley’s is eyeing international markets, with plans to establish a presence in Dubai, the UK, and the USA.
This expansion strategy reflects Harley’s commitment to bringing its renowned culinary experience to a broader audience, both domestically and globally.
For more details, please contact Ample Reach PR +919542976567