Hartford opens tech centre in Hyd

Hyderabad: The Hartford, a leading US-based insurance company, has inaugurated its new India Technology Center in Hyderabad’s Financial District, marking a major step in the company’s global expansion and focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital innovation.
Located on the top two floors of Kalyani Trident, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and continuous learning. It features advanced workstations, dynamic team spaces, training facilities, and a history wall celebrating The Hartford’s 200-year legacy.
