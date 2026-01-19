Hatsun Agro Product's Q3 net profit falls 45 pc sequentially

Mumbai: Hatsun Agro Product on Monday reported a 44.69 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) drop in net profit during the December quarter of the 2025–26 financial year (Q3 FY26).

The dairy major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60.58 crore for the third quarter (Q3), which was down from Rs 109.54 crore recorded in the previous quarter (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, on a yearly basis, net profit jumped 48 per cent from Rs 40.94 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year (Q3 FY25), supported by higher sales.

The company’s total income during the quarter rose 17.62 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,366.68 crore, compared with Rs 2,012 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, total income declined 2.67 per cent from Rs 2,431.85 crore reported in the September quarter.

Expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 2,287.76 crore, compared with Rs 1,956.33 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Commenting on the performance, Hatsun Agro Product Chairman R G Chandramogan said the company’s growth was driven by wider distribution reach, capacity additions, and continued investments in sales and brand building.

“Our growth is driven by distribution reach, capacity additions, and sustained investments in sales and brand building, enabling us to scale our brands with clarity and purpose,” Chandramogan added.

According to the company, strong consumer demand supported volume growth across milk, yoghurt, and ice cream categories. Innovation-led dairy products, aligned with changing consumer preferences, also saw encouraging traction during the quarter.

“A strong focus on efficiency across the value chain, from farmer engagement to last-mile distribution, has helped the company maintain product quality and freshness,” the dairy major stated.

The company procures milk directly from over 4 lakh farmers and sells its products under popular brands such as Arun Icecreams, Arokya Milk, ibaco, Santosa, and Milky Moo.