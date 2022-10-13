HCL Tech shares rise 3 pc on robust September quarter results

HCL Technologies shares rose nearly 3 per cent to Rs 979.75 on Thursday as investor sentiments were boosted by the company's good financial performance in the September quarter.

Shares of the company climbed 2.95 per cent to Rs 979.75 on the BSE after opening at Rs 975. It also touched an intra-day high of Rs 987.75.

Similar trends were witnessed on the NSE too where the scrip gained 2.84 per cent to Rs 979.05. It had touched an intra-day high of Rs 989.05 after opening at Rs 972.05.

On Wednesday, HCL Technologies posted a 7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for September quarter at Rs 3,489 crore, topping street expectations, and raised the full-year revenue guidance citing strong demand and deal pipeline despite macro concerns.

Amid widespread fears of global recession, HCL Tech on Wednesday said it clinched a ''stellar quarter on all fronts'', delivering strong performance in the topline.

Meanwhile, the 30-share index, Sensex, was trading lower by more than 520 points at 57,101.51 points.