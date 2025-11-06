Live
- FAA Announces Major Flight Reductions Amid Shutdown; See Which Airports Are Affected
- Cheers From India as Zohran Mamdani’s New York Mayoral Victory Highlights His Heritage
- Dallas Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland Passes Away at 24
- When Cricket Paused, the Music Played, Coca-Cola India Refreshes
- Bihar records highest-ever turnout in Phase-1: CEO
- PM Modi hails patriotic spirit of ‘Vande Mataram’ on eve of its 150th anniversary
- Telangana govt directs mass singing of 'Vande Mataram' in government offices and educational institutions
- Nancy Pelosi Confirms She Will Step Down From Congress
- Bihar Assembly Elections Jo Ram Ka Nahi, Vo Humare Kisi Kaam Ka Nahi: CM Yogi electrifies Sitamarhi rallies
- Bihar Assembly Elections Beware of those who loot animal fodder and grab land: CM Yogi
HCLFoundation celebrates 10 years of transformative impact across rural India through HCLTech Grant
HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of HCLTech in India, today marked the 10th anniversary of its flagship...
HCLFoundation, which drives the corporate social responsibility agenda of HCLTech in India, today marked the 10th anniversary of its flagship initiative, HCLTech Grant, that supports innovative rural development projects by Non-Government Organizations (NGOs) in India.
Since its launch in 2015, HCLTech Grant has invested over ₹169 crore in projects to positively impact 2.3 million lives. The program’s credibility is reflected in 87,000+ registrations and 13,000+ proposals
received from NGOs over the past 10 editions. With 49 completed and 18 active projects, HCLTech Grant continues to drive inclusive change at the grassroots, setting new benchmarks for scale and trust in
India’s development ecosystem.
Over the past decade, the program has delivered impact at scale:
· 114 million litres of water conserved
· 245 water bodies constructed/rejuvenated
· 67,095 tons reduction in carbon emissions
· 2,722 tons of waste recycled/ brought under sustainable management
· 1.77 lac saplings planted
· 0.12 hectares of land area treated
Starting with the 11th edition of the program, HCLFoundation has announced a 45% increase in annual outlay to ₹24 crore. The latest edition will have Water, Biodiversity, Education and Healthcare as project categories. Each winning NGO will receive ₹5 crore for a four-year project, while eight runner-up NGOs will receive ₹50 lakh for a two-year project.
“HCLTech Grant has successfully driven change at the grassroots, from inclusive growth to revitalizing
ecosystems by empowering NGOs, who are the fifth estate of our society. Our focus now is on scaling the impact of the projects, expanding into new areas and investing in research and digital monitoring. We
extend our deep gratitude to the NGO partners who have been part of this innovative program over the past decade,” said Roshni Nadar Malhotra, Chairperson, HCLTech.
“We have demonstrated that strong partnerships with NGOs can deliver meaningful transformation. The true impact goes beyond numbers — it is seen in restored dignity and transformed lives,” added Dr.
Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR at HCLTech and Director of HCLFoundation. For more information on the HCLTech Grant, please visit: hclfoundation.org/hcltech-