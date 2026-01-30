HCLTech and Guardian Partner to Accelerate AI-driven Technology Transformation Journey

The multi-year partnership reflects a broader shift toward long-term technology modernization at Guardian, with an emphasis on AI-led transformation and streamlined IT operations. As part of the partnership, Guardian will leverage HCLTech’s GenAI service transformation platform, AI Force, to support ongoing enterprise-wide technology innovation. This partnership will enhance Guardian’s operational efficiencies, improve engineering outcomes and accelerate time-to-market across application development, support, testing and infrastructure management.

“Partnering with HCLTech is a key step in our long-term strategy to harness data and AI, consolidate services with a single strategic partner and modernize our core technology foundations,” said Steve Rullo, chief digital and technology officer at Guardian. “This partnership allows us to accelerate customer facing digital innovation, improve efficiency across our operations, and deliver a more seamless experience for the customers and policyholders who trust Guardian.”