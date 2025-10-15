Live
HCLTech partners with GSMA to accelerate telecom innovation through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative
Recognized as first global technology company to join initiative; strategic alliance will fast-track the adoption of programmable networks and unlock new monetization opportunities for CSPs worldwide
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem, are collaborating to advance the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, which works toward enhancing customer experiences, streamlining application development and unlock new revenue streams for the global telecoms industry. As the first and only global technology company to join the initiative and a trusted technology partner in the Open Gateway ecosystem, HCLTech reinforces its commitment to fostering openness, driving monetization and accelerating innovation across the telecom network.
By enabling ‘Network as a Platform’ models, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative is redefining how Communication Service Providers (CSPs) expose and consume network capabilities through standardized APIs. As one of the fastest-growing global SIs in the telecom industry, HCLTech will contribute its cutting-edge solutions, deep domain expertise and extensive system integration (SI) experience to scale the initiative globally.
HCLTech’s contributions will include:
· A converged network monetization platform to unlock new revenue streams.
· A secure and scalable network API layer to enable autonomous networks.
· Agentic AI solutions integrated with native network APIs.
· End-to-end implementation and integration services tailored for Open Gateway environments.
· Industry-specific use cases across 10+ verticals, including manufacturing, energy, government, automotive, travel, healthcare and financial services.
“We are not just joining an initiative — we are shaping the future of telecom,” said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications at HCLTech. “Our alliance with GSMA reflects our commitment to empowering CSPs with agile, programmable networks. With our proprietary IP, AI capabilities and global scale, we are positioned to deliver real-world impact across the telecom value chain.”
“We are delighted to welcome HCLTech to the GSMA Open Gateway partner community,” said Henry Calvert, Head of Networks at GSMA. “With their proven expertise across 200+ CSPs globally and broad digital transformation capabilities, HCLTech will play a key role in accelerating adoption and delivering innovative, real-world use cases.”
With participation from over 79 mobile operator groups, representing 291 carrier networks and nearly 80% of mobile connections around the world, Open Gateway is becoming a foundational pillar of the future telecom architecture. This partnership underscores a pivotal shift in the industry—where collaboration, openness and innovation converge to create the networks of tomorrow.