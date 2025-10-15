HCLTech partners with GSMA to accelerate telecom innovation through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative

By enabling ‘Network as a Platform’ models, the GSMA Open Gateway initiative is redefining how Communication Service Providers (CSPs) expose and consume network capabilities through standardized APIs. As one of the fastest-growing global SIs in the telecom industry, HCLTech will contribute its cutting-edge solutions, deep domain expertise and extensive system integration (SI) experience to scale the initiative globally.

· A converged network monetization platform to unlock new revenue streams.

· A secure and scalable network API layer to enable autonomous networks.

· Agentic AI solutions integrated with native network APIs.

· End-to-end implementation and integration services tailored for Open Gateway environments.

· Industry-specific use cases across 10+ verticals, including manufacturing, energy, government, automotive, travel, healthcare and financial services.