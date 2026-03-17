HCLTech ties up with Google Cloud for Agentic AI adoption

HCLTech, a technology company, has announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to help accelerate enterprise adoption of Agentic AI. HCLTech will use Gemini Enterprise and Gemini models to build custom AI agents for global clients, while strengthening collaboration and security through Google Workspace, supporting their scalable, AI-driven transformation. As enterprises scale AI, the company’s Gemini-enabled offerings embed AI into systems, workflows and decision-making to unlock new market opportunities, introduce innovative capabilities and boost operational efficiency. Many of the agents the company has developed are already available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

This expanded collaboration formalises a structured program to accelerate clients’ GenAI and Agentic AI adoption, cultivate Google Cloud champions across HCLTech and support over 2,000 GenAI-led customer engagements.

The company’s key areas include: Building unique offerings with Data and AI at its core, the AI Force platform integrates with Google’s Gemini family of models and Gemini Code Assist to transform software development and IT operations. Additional offerings include Unified Migrations, including Oracle, SAP and VMware transformation to Google Cloud and Security transformation.

The company is growing its Center of Excellence to expand industry-specific agentic solutions. Advancing Agentic AI solutions, building on offerings such as Insight for manufacturing and Netsight for telecommunications.