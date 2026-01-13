HCLTech to partner with The Magnum Ice Cream Company to modernize its digital foundation

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has entered into a multi-year partnership to design, build and manage a future-ready IT infrastructure for The Magnum Ice Cream Company (TMICC), the world’s largest ice cream company. In the coming years, HCLTech will deploy its AI Force platform to embed AI across TMICC’s digital infrastructure.

HCLTech’s solutions integrate predictive analytics, improve business process observability and keep user experience at the heart of its clients operating model to deliver scalable, resilient IT operations around across the globe. Central to the partnership with TMICC is the evolution from AIOps to a NoOps operating model, enabling zero-touch automation and agentic solutions for fully autonomous IT operations.

“As The Magnum Ice Cream Company advances as an independent listed ice cream company, we are infusing intelligence into every layer of our digital foundation. Our partnership with HCLTech is instrumental in building a secure, future-ready infrastructure. Together, we are unlocking advanced AI capabilities that will redefine operational excellence and elevate the experiences we deliver,” said Mark O’Brien, Chief Technology Officer, The Magnum Ice Cream Company.

The new partnership demonstrates HCLTech’s innovation, agility and operational excellence within the consumer-packaged goods industry, driving technology-led transformation and enhancing customer experience. HCLTech’s proven methodology will ensure TMICC can navigate a seamless Transition Service Agreement (TSA) exit from Unilever and establish a greenfield IT infrastructure to build an AI-powered digital ice cream future.

“This partnership reinforces HCLTech’s leadership in driving complex, global transformations backed by deep domain expertise. We look forward to contributing to TMICC’s growth vision and strategy with the best of technology and global talent,” added C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.