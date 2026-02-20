HCLTech unveils VisionX 2.0, a next-gen multi-modal AI Edge Platform with NVIDIA

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today unveiled VisionX 2.0, an upgraded version of its multi-modal AI edge platform. This platform delivers real-time intelligence, enhanced safety and operational efficiency at scale for mission-critical industrial environments.

VisionX 2.0 builds on HCLTech's award-winning Intelligent Secure Edge capabilities, integrating advanced computer vision, vision language models (VLMs), multi-modal fusion and edge-optimized generative AI. It harnesses the NVIDIA physical AI computing stack, including NVIDIA Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS), NVIDIA DeepStream, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason VLM and NVIDIA TAO for post-training vision models for unparalleled performance.

Purposebuilt for demanding industrial use cases, VisionX 2.0 introduces several innovations:

On-Prem Edge AI Performance: Real-time inference at the edge via NVIDIA Jetson, NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell GPUs, and Dell NativeEdge deployments. This eliminates bandwidth bottlenecks, safeguards data privacy, and supports sensitive industrial operations.

Multi-Modal AIoT Engine: Analyzes video, audio, images, LiDAR, stereo cameras, and IoT telemetry streams to detect events, anomalies, safety violations, and risks with superior accuracy.

VSS Event Reviewer for Reliable Verification: Select computer vision clips are sent to Cosmos Reason to detect false positives, engage in additional NLP based reasoning to deliver scene-level insights, and boost decision-making confidence.

Zero-Trust Edge Security: Features Zero-Trust architecture and Zero-Touch Provisioning on Dell NativeEdge OS for secure, scalable rollouts across distributed sites.

Seamless Integration: Compatible with existing cameras, Video Management Systems (VMS), and sensors via a robust, flexible Integration layer

“With VisionX 2.0, HCLTech is redefining how intelligence is delivered at the industrial edge,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech. “By combining our deep expertise in secure edge engineering with NVIDIA AI infrastructure and AI models, we are enabling enterprises to move from reactive monitoring to real-time, trusted decision-making agents, where milliseconds matter. VisionX 2.0 empowers organizations to achieve safer operations, higher efficiency and scalable AI outcomes without compromising on security or performance.”

“The next wave of industrial transformation is being driven by Physical AI—real-time, multi-modal intelligence that elevates performance, safety, and autonomy across global operations,” said Deepu Talla, vice president, Robotics and Edge AI at NVIDIA. “By leveraging NVIDIA Metropolis and NVIDIA Omniverse, HCLTech’s VisionX 2.0 platform provides enterprises with a trusted, scalable foundation to deploy high-performance AI at the industrial edge.”