TG ready to set up AI war room, startup village: CM Revanth

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Striking while the iron is hot, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared that the Telangana government is ready to set up an ‘AI war room’ in Hyderabad and an AI startup village elsewhere in the state. The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to set up a dedicated AI Ministry to frame laws for preventing misuse of AI, safeguarding national security, and ensuring that AI is used for social justice and poverty eradication.

Delivering the keynote address at the India-AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, the Chief Minister stressed that India must move from being only a user of global platforms to becoming a producer and owner of AI technologies.

Revanth Reddy presented a roadmap for India to attain AI leadership, which included the establishment of a National AI War Room with participation from the Centre and States to monitor rapid AI developments, Hyderabad’s readiness to host and build such an AI War Room with the approval of the Centre, creation of a world-class AI University with campuses across India focused on original research.

Development of a facility to manufacture GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) chips and integrate India into the global AI supply chain, including securing rare minerals and creation of a National AI Fund to support start-ups and encourage youth-led AI innovation were the need of the hour, the Chief Minister said, enlisting the priorities from his standpoint. He underlined Telangana’s readiness to establish an AI Start-up village that can serve AI needs across the nation, with support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister also urged the Centre to establish an ‘India AI Council’, on the lines of the GST Council or NITI Aayog, as an apex body for AI policy and coordination. He suggested that India should host AI Summits every six months in different cities to maintain momentum and global engagement.

Inviting global and national institutions to partner with Telangana in advancing AI innovation and governance, the Chief Minister described Artificial Intelligence as “mankind’s greatest invention” and stated that the world is witnessing a transformational moment comparable to the discovery of fire, the invention of the wheel, and the Industrial Revolution. He observed that while earlier inventions enhanced human physical strength, AI now challenges human intellectual supremacy, and, when combined with robotics, creates systems with both mental and physical capabilities.