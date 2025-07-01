HDB Financial Services IPO Listing Date & Grey Market Premium (GMP) Explained

HDB Financial Services' Initial Public Offering (IPO) is all set to list on stock exchange (BSE) on July 2, 2025. The issue priced between ₹700 and ₹740 per share, with a lot size of 20 shares. The IPO was oversubscribed 16.7 times.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹57

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for HDB Financial Services shares is ₹57, which suggests that the stock is trading at ₹797 per share in the unofficial market.

Estimated Listing Price: ₹797

The estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services shares is ₹797 per share. It is approximately 7.7% higher than the upper issue price of ₹740.

How to Check Allotment Status

Investors can check their IPO allotment status on the following platforms:

BSE : Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

: Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx NSE : Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

: Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Registrar: Visit https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Key Takeaways