Live
- England playing smarter Bazball, India need to take wickets with new ball: Monty Panesar
- 'Couldn't believe it was real': Aanil Mohan's dream becomes PKL history
- Cabinet approves Rs 1,853 crore project to build 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram highway in Tamil Nadu
- Reopen cases deliberately buried, file FIR: J&K L-G takes up issues of terror victim families
- Infosys Advocates Work-Life Balance, In Contrast to Narayana Murthy’s Call for 70-Hour Workweeks
- 5 Reasons Not to Use Water Heating in Your Bathroom
- Standard Chartered Bank, CCIL IFSC enable real-time US dollar transactions at GIFT City
- Chandrababu distributes pension to elderly in Malakapalli, says committed to super six schemes
- On World Doctors’ Day, Kerala Health Minister Veena George faces political heat
- Understanding Honeybook Pricing: What You Get for Your Investment
HDB Financial Services IPO Listing Date & Grey Market Premium (GMP) Explained
Highlights
Learn about the HDB Financial Services IPO listing date, expected listing price, and current Grey Market Premium (GMP).
HDB Financial Services' Initial Public Offering (IPO) is all set to list on stock exchange (BSE) on July 2, 2025. The issue priced between ₹700 and ₹740 per share, with a lot size of 20 shares. The IPO was oversubscribed 16.7 times.
Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹57
The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for HDB Financial Services shares is ₹57, which suggests that the stock is trading at ₹797 per share in the unofficial market.
Estimated Listing Price: ₹797
The estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services shares is ₹797 per share. It is approximately 7.7% higher than the upper issue price of ₹740.
How to Check Allotment Status
Investors can check their IPO allotment status on the following platforms:
- BSE: Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- NSE: Visit https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
- Registrar: Visit https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Key Takeaways
- Listing Date: July 2, 2025
- GMP: ₹57
- Estimated Listing Price: ₹797
- Oversubscription: 16.7 times
Next Story