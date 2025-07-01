  • Menu
HDB Financial Services IPO Listing Date & Grey Market Premium (GMP) Explained

Highlights

Learn about the HDB Financial Services IPO listing date, expected listing price, and current Grey Market Premium (GMP).

HDB Financial Services' Initial Public Offering (IPO) is all set to list on stock exchange (BSE) on July 2, 2025. The issue priced between ₹700 and ₹740 per share, with a lot size of 20 shares. The IPO was oversubscribed 16.7 times.

Grey Market Premium (GMP): ₹57

The Grey Market Premium (GMP) for HDB Financial Services shares is ₹57, which suggests that the stock is trading at ₹797 per share in the unofficial market.

Estimated Listing Price: ₹797

The estimated listing price of HDB Financial Services shares is ₹797 per share. It is approximately 7.7% higher than the upper issue price of ₹740.

How to Check Allotment Status

Investors can check their IPO allotment status on the following platforms:

Key Takeaways

  • Listing Date: July 2, 2025
  • GMP: ₹57
  • Estimated Listing Price: ₹797
  • Oversubscription: 16.7 times
