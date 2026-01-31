24-hour hackathon begins at Siddhartha

Vijayawada: Emphasisingthe need for students to embrace advanced technology and engage in research-oriented learning to improve quality of life, Vignan Foundation Associate Professor Dr B Jyotsnadevi said that technical knowledge and innovation are key to shaping a better future.

She was the chief guest at the inaugural programme of a 24-hour Hackathon organised by the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College, held at the college’s Webinar Hall here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, noted Robotics Research Engineer and HackBots CEO SRK Mahan said students, who continuously upgrade their skills, will have a bright and promising future. He encouraged participants to make the best use of platforms like hackathons to gain practical exposure and problem-solving abilities.

Academy Joint Secretary and College Convener Nimmagadda Lalitha Prasad recalled that during the Academy’s golden jubilee celebrations, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had appreciated successful introduction and continuation of new courses such as Data Science, Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence at the college over the past four years. He urged students to fully utilise these modern courses and the facilities provided.

College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh said the institution had successfully organised a 12-hour hackathon last year and, building on that experience, was now conducting a 24-hour hackathon to further encourage innovation and technical creativity among students. Director Vemuri Baburao also called upon students to enhance their creative and technological capabilities.

Head of Data Science Department Dr K Udayasri informed that about 200 engineering and university students from cities such as Visakhapatnam and Chennai are participating in the hackathon.