HDFC Bank releases the first edition of CSR Report

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank, today announced the release of its first-ever standalone annual CSR Report, showcasing the Bank’s decade-long journey of social impact through its umbrella programme, Parivartan. To read the report, click here: Parivartan CSR Report 2024–25

The Bank reported a spend of ₹1,068.03 crore on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in FY 2024-25, an increase of nearly ₹123 crore over the previous year. Cumulatively, as of March 31, 2025, the Bank has invested ₹6,176 crore in CSR programmes.

The last Financial Year also marked 10 years of Parivartan, under which HDFC Bank has touched 10.56 crore lives across 28 states and 8 Union Territories. Projects have been implemented in 102 of the 112 Aspirational Districts identified by the Government of India. The Bank has also covered 298 border villages under its rural development initiatives.

Key Focus Areas of ParivartanThe CSR Annual Report outlines the Bank’s work across six core focus areas:

· Rural Development: The Bank’s flagship CSR initiative—the Holistic Rural Development Programme—follows an integrated, cluster-based approach that drives improvements across rural infrastructure, education, natural resource management, health, and sanitation. To date, the programme has positively impacted more than 14.92 lakh households.

· Promotion of Education: This focus area strengthens quality education through scholarships, infrastructure, and digital learning. The Bank has disbursed 29,000+ scholarships, set up 2,600+ SMART schools, and built 930 community libraries.

· Skill Training & Livelihood Enhancement: The Bank equips youth, women and individuals with vocational training and entrepreneurship support, enabling 7.2 lakh individuals to secure sustainable livelihoods till date.

· Healthcare & Hygiene: This focus area expands access to preventive care, maternal and child health, and hygiene awareness. Over 3 lakh individuals benefitted from mobile clinics, cancer treatment support, and maternal care initiatives.

· Financial Literacy & Inclusion: Under this focus area, the Bank empowers individuals with financial awareness, promotes savings, and provides access to banking and insurance services. The Bank’s flagship Vigil Aunty campaign on digital fraud awareness has reached 21 lakh+ followers online.

· Natural Resource Management: The newest focus area promotes sustainable practices in water conservation, afforestation, solar solutions and biodiversity conservation, fostering long-term environmental stewardship. The Bank has created 14,520 water conservation structures and installed over 69,000 solar lights till date.

Aligned with 10 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, these six focus areas reflect HDFC Bank’s integrated approach to inclusive and sustainable development.