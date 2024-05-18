Live
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Indian women leave for matches in Europe
- Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Ashwini-Tanisha into semis; Meirba suffers exit
- India lose one Olympic quota as WADA suspends boxer Parveen
- MI end IPL 2024 campaign with 18-run loss to LSG
- Come in numbers and enjoy game: Chhetri to home fans for farewell match
- Stage set for epic IPL face-off: RCB, CSK clash for final playoff berth
- AIFF rejects Premier 1 club licence of HFC, Jamshedpur FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters
- Focus on Warangal’s iconic hospital
- Entrepreneurship ecosystems: Fueling innovation in higher education
- Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning
Just In
HDFC Bank to support underserved women borrowers
Highlights
Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Friday said it has raised $500 million from IFC for lending loans to underserved women borrowers. The country's largest private...
Mumbai: HDFC Bank on Friday said it has raised $500 million from IFC for lending loans to underserved women borrowers. The country's largest private sector lender will extend finance for income generation, fostering financial inclusion and socio-economic growth, as per an official statement.
It will extend the microloans to self-help groups and joint liability groups of women enrolled under the Sustainable Livelihoods Initiative (SLI) of the lender. HDFC Bank's group head for Treasury, Arup Rakshit, said this is a longer duration credit facility which has been availed by the lender, and it will help in boosting the bank's efforts in empowering women.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS