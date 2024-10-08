Healthcare for everyone via AI: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad : Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Telangana Minister for Industries & IT, on Monday said that artificial intelligence (AI) would make healthcare more accessible to people.

“AI in healthcare is not just about technology; it’s about transforming lives. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, we can enhance diagnostics, personalize treatment, and ensure better outcomes, ultimately making healthcare more accessible and effective for every individual. Together, we are paving the way for a healthier future," the Minister said after launching four AI-enabled products- BluHealth Application, Blura, EduGenie and BioSter - in the Indian market. City-based Blue Cloud Softech (BCS) developed these products.

Speaking on the occasion, Janaki Yarlagadda, BCS Chairman, said: "AI is the catalyst for a new frontier across every sector, driving innovation and efficiency. As we integrate AI into our daily lives, we empower individuals and organisations to unlock remarkable potential”.

This technology not only enhances productivity but also enriches the human experience, allowing us to focus on creativity, empathy, and progress.

