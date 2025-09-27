Herbalife India Launches Liftoff – A Zero Added Sugar Effervescent Drink

Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, announced the launch of Liftoff, a refreshing effervescent drink that contains caffeine to help you feel energized and alert. Available in a watermelon flavor and with zero added sugar, Liftoff has been formulated as an option for consumers seeking an active and balanced lifestyle.

The launch of Liftoff comes at a time when Indian consumers are increasingly seeking on-the-go nutrition formats that support active lifestyles. With this introduction, Herbalife expands its footprint within India’s nutraceutical beverages market.

Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=5BoJESZCJOc

Commenting on the launch, Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “This launch echoes our ongoing commitment towards increasing access to innovative nutrition solutions for consumers. Our endeavor has always been to address evolving lifestyle needs and provide products that empower people to live healthier and active lives. Liftoff is a science-backed formulation that provides a convenient way to feel energized* and alert, as part of Herbalife’s portfolio of nutrition-based products that truly resonate with today’s Indian consumers.”

Liftoff contains caffeine, Alpinia galanga extract, and vitamins, underscoring Herbalife’s focus on science-backed nutrition tailored for active, modern lifestyles. Each serving provides 80 mg of caffeine, caffeine helps you feel energized, stay alert and focused, is naturally thermogenic and helps temporarily increase metabolism. It also contains 300 mg of clinically tested Alpinia galanga extract, shown to help improve feelings of alertness and calmness (subjective assessments), along with Vitamin C and B Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B7, B12) that contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, help reduce tiredness and fatigue, and support protection of cells from oxidative stress. Liftoff contains non-calorie sweetener Steviol Glycoside derived from Stevia leaves and natural colour from beetroot powder and contains no artificial colours or added preservatives.