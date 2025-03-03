Herbalife India Partners with Rising Cricket Star Yashasvi Jaiswal

Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, proudly announces its partnership with rising cricket star Yashasvi Jaiswal. This collaboration amplifies Herbalife India’s commitment to enhancing athletic performance through premium sports nutrition in India.

Over the years, Herbalife has been a steadfast supporter of top athletes, providing them with the nutritional tools necessary to achieve remarkable success. The partnership with Jaiswal highlights Herbalife's belief in the power of sports to promote health and community engagement.

Jaiswal's inspiring journey from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to the Indian national cricket team is a testament to his resilience and dedication. Starting his cricketing career at just ten years old, he has faced numerous challenges, making him a role model for aspiring athletes. This partnership reflects a shared vision of using sports to encourage well-being and inspire positive change.

Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, said, “We are excited to partner with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who truly represents hard work and excellence. His journey shows the determination we value at Herbalife. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary in India, this journey reflects our growth and success in empowering athletes through proper nutrition. We believe that our science-backed products and expert support are essential for athletes to perform at their best. Together with Yashasvi, we aim to inspire young athletes across India to pursue their dreams and prioritize their health.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal said, " I am excited to be part of Herbalife's nutrition and wellness journey. Access to proper nutrition is key for helping athletes maintain peak performance and endurance, and I am thrilled to partner with Herbalife. They not only provide nutritional support but also promote overall well-being.

Herbalife sponsors over 150 athletes, teams, and leagues across the globe, supporting them with quality sports nutrition products at all stages of their training and competing. In India, Herbalife continues to support cricket and non-cricket athletes like [NR1] Smriti Mandhana, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, Mary Kom and Palak Kohli. Herbalife has supported major teams and sporting events, including the Official Nutrition Partnership with Team India for the Summer Olympics in 2016, 2021, and 2024, the Commonwealth Games in 2022, and Special Olympics Bharat in 2023. Additionally, Herbalife was the Official Nutrition Partner for 7 Pro Kabaddi Teams in Season 8 and has been the Official Presenting Sponsor of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa since 2022, among other partnerships.