Here is tech dose that keeps coronavirus at bay

Hyderabad: Narishma Chary Mandaji, a rural innovator and also known for re-glowing the dead tubelights, after extensive research and experiments, has come up with a technology which is capable of killing all sorts of viruses including SARS-CoV, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. His technology has been imbibed in Instashield, a break through innovative medical device, which uses first-of-its-kind virus attenuation technology that disables all kind of virus including SARS- CoV2 up to 99.9 per cent efficacy in an enclosed space, in air, and on the surfaces.

Chary said, "from the time SARS-CoV hit the world, I had been relentlessly working on building a technology that can fight this as well as other viruses. I am happy that my efforts have now taken the shape of a divine technology which is now finally going to be of use to mankind".

To his credit, Instashield innovator Chary has a lot of accolades and achievements with several patents. He has developed a formulation of re-glowing of filament less light without choke and starter. He also has developed a filament-less UV-C technology to neutralise and kill SARS-CoV2. With the same formula, he has developed electron-based negative ions technology and has IPR.

Instashield is a plug and play device that delivers the necessary signals to the electron emitters producing hypercharge high velocity electrons, which interact with the negative seeking s-protein of the corona family of viruses, thus, reducing infectivity and preventing air and surface borne transmission of the corona family of viruses. Its hyper charged cannons fire trillions (1-100 trillion electrons per second) of negatively charged ions, creating an electron cloud across closed spaces.

A single device has an effective coverage area starting from 5,000 sft and activates within 18 minutes of time. Instashield medical device is a patent technology backed by science and has received support from TSIC, ARCI and is an accredited lab tested and certified by CSIR-CCMB and other labs like EMTAC, Vimta, with CE for exports CDSCO, ISO 13485:2016, thus ensuring that it is 100 per cent safe for humans and environment.