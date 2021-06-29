Heritage Foods forays into ready to eat segment

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Heritage Foods Ltd., one of the leading private dairy players in India, has announced its foray into the healthy Ready to Eat (RTE) segment with the launch of Heritage Tikka Paneer. Heritage Tikka Paneer comes with pre-marinated paneer, mixed with curd (both produced at Heritage's manufacturing facilities), and a right blend masala, and all it takes to be ready to eat is 30-60 seconds heating up either in an oven or a microwave.

The product promises to satiate the taste buds along with nourishing the nutrition quotient for all age groups. Heritage Tikka Paneer will be the time saviour, bringing a convenience for the working urban population which can be creatively used for multiple delicious and nutritious cuisines. Heritage Tikka Paneer is available with microwavable trays with simple and easy to understand instructions for use.

Commenting on the introduction of Heritage Paneer Tikka, N Brahmani, Executive Director, Heritage Foods Limited, said, "In line with the company's strategy of expanding value-added product portfolio, Heritage Foods has entered into a new Ready to Eat, Heat n Eat segment. Heritage Paneer Tikka is the Company's first product in this segment, and the Company will expand the portfolio with many launches that will have synergies with the Company's inherent strengths.

The RTE segment is one of the fastest growing and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20 per cent." Heritage Foods is expanding its yogurt footprint by launching it in Hyderabad.