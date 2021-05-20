Heritage Foods posts 24 crore profit in Q4

Hyderabad: Private dairy player Heritage Foods Ltd. reported a net profit at Rs 24.4 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended on March 31, as compared to Rs 210 crore in the same quarter previous year. During the quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 619.4 crore against Rs 652.6 crore in corresponding quarter last year.



The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 148.3 crore in FY 2021 as compared to Rs 169.4 crore in FY 2020. The consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 2,473 crore in FY 2021 against Rs 2,726 crore in FY 2020.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of the company, said: "As a result of improved profitability for FY2021, Heritage Foods has managed to reduce its debt significantly, and the Board has recommended a final dividend of 100 per cent."