Hero MotoCorp appoints Hemanth Muddappa as Brand Ambassador for Hero Xtreme 160R

The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters Hero MotoCorp today announced that it has signed nine-time national drag racing champion Hemanth Muddappa as a Brand Ambassador for the Hero Xtreme 160R.

Hemanth will promote the drag racing culture in India with Hero MotoCorp's ongoing XDrags, a pan India drag racing experiential event organised on the Hero Xtreme 160R. Hero MotoCorp and Hemanth have already hosted 16 XDrags events so far.

Bengaluru-based Hemanth has been breaking records, including his own, in the drag racing circuit. Earlier this month, he bagged his fifth consecutive title at the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Drag Racing Championship 2021.

Hemanth won two golds in the above 1050cc (Super Sport) and 851-1050cc (Super Sport) categories and races across three classes – 851-1050cc, 1050cc and above, and foreign open unrestricted. He is the only Indian Drag Racer to win in two classes and holds the record for the fastest time across drag strips in India.

From being told by doctors that he will hardly be able to walk after meeting with a life-threatening accident to clinching the title of India's Fastest Racer, Muddappa's race with his life has been inspirational and thrilling as well.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp said, "We are delighted to welcome Hemanth as a new addition to our team. We heartily congratulate him for his recent wins. Muddappa's presence bolsters our commitment to the advancement of drag racing culture in India, which hasn't been fully explored so far. Drag racing is the shortest and quickest form of motorsports and the Hero Xtreme 160R, the fastest to 0-60 km/h in its segment, is a perfect fit for this racing format."

Hemanth Muddappa, Rider, Hero MotoCorp said, "This is the beginning of a thrilling ride and I am elated to join the Hero family as it aims to grow the drag racing culture in India. The sport has the power to take the young Indian sportspersons to the world podium. Hero MotoCorp is continuously doing great work towards the enhancement of all motorsport. I have always admired the company from afar and now it is a privilege to represent it. I will continue to do my best to win and break records and keep the Hero flag flying high always. Go Boom!"