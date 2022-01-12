HFCL chooses CommAgility 5G software for Indoor Small Cells

HFCL Limited and Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. today announced that telecom innovator HFCL has chosen CommAgility's 5G new radio (NR) software for use in its 5G indoor small cells.

HFCL is using CommAgility's flexible, configurable 5G NR physical layer (PHY) and Digital Front-End (DFE) software for deployment across consumer, enterprise and industry verticals. As part of CommAgility's implementation, the Company is providing support services to install its software with HFCL's baseband and RF hardware.

HFCL is investing in building a complete portfolio of products for 5G Radio Access Network and 5G Transport. This includes 8T8R/32T32R Macro RU, Indoor/Outdoor Small Cell, Cell Site Router and Aggregation Routers for the front-haul, mid-haul and back-haul.

As part of its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, HFCL is investing in building a portfolio of SG Small Cell products that include both Indoor and Outdoor as well as FR1 and FR2 frequency bands. HFCL will benefit from CommAgility PHY software that supports this range of 5G small cell products, allowing HFCL maximum design, development and deployment flexibility. As the 3GPP specifications evolve, HFCL will also benefit from the continuous innovation of CommAgility to evolve the PHY to meet new customer requirements.

CommAgility is supplying its SmallCellPHY-5G software, which provides a 5G base station, or gNodeB, implementation of the physical layer. The software is highly configurable with a modular architecture and is tailored for use with NXP Layerscape wireless SoC devices.