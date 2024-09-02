Hindustan Zinc Shines with 6 Awards at Rajasthan State’s Prestigious 28th Bhamashah Awards

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer bags 6 awards at the 28th Bhamashah Awards, the most prestigious recognition from the State Government of Rajasthan that honours outstanding contributions to educational development and social impact. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized for investing nearly ₹92 crores in education related initiatives over the past 3 years through projects like Shiksha Sambal, which supports students' education from school through graduation in public institutions; Jeevan Tarang, which empowers children with disabilities to become self-reliant; Nandghar, which promotes early childhood development through nutrition and digital learning; and Unchi Udaan, which nurtures talented youth from low-income families, rural, and tribal communities for IITs and other top institutions.

The award was presented by Shri. Madan Dilawar, Education Minister - Rajasthan in the presence of Shri. Babulal Kharade, Tribal development minister - Rajasthan, and other government dignitaries to Hindustan Zinc's Zawar Group of Mines, Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter, Zinc Smelter Debari, Rajpura Dariba Complex, Rampura Agucha Mine, and Kayad Mine. This recognition underscores Hindustan Zinc’s firm support for the education of countless young children and youth. The company has made substantial investments in education as a key pillar in its social impact efforts to uplift rural and tribal communities. It highlights the company’s resolute commitment to enhancing the quality of life and enabling financial empowerment for the rural and tribal communities around its operations.

Beyond education, Hindustan Zinc’s comprehensive community development initiatives focus on upskilling youth, healthcare, sanitation, and sustainable livelihoods for farmers and rural women. The company’s efforts aim to foster holistic community development, with a particular emphasis on empowering women and children. To date, approximately 2 million people across about 3700 villages have benefited from these programs, which promote access to quality education, improved health services, clean water, sanitation facilities, microenterprise opportunities, and cultural enrichment. These initiatives reflect Hindustan Zinc’s commitment to creating a lasting positive change in the communities it serves.

Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices.

The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of nearly 2 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, by Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.