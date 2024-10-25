Hisense India Joins forces with EPACK Durable to manufacture Air Conditioners and Home Appliances in India for the World

India: In a groundbreaking move, set to transform the home appliances & Air conditioners market, Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has entered into a strategic manufacturing alliance with EPACK Durable Limited (EDL), one of India’s prominent contract manufacturers.

Hisense has contracted EPACK Durable to setup advanced dedicated manufacturing facility in India to produce Hisense range of Air conditioners and Home Appliances using Hisense’s proprietary technology & designs.

This local manufacturing of its products by Hisense, is not only a step towards its commitment to enhancing manufacturing capabilities through Make in India, but also a reflection of its vision to introduce Hisense’s latest technologically superior, smart and premium-quality home appliances to India market, and there by help establish Hisense as a top 5 Brands in Air-conditioner and home appliances in India within next 5 years, in line with its global standing.

Investment in Technology, design and production capacity

Through this agreement, EPACK Durable Limited will invest in advanced and dedicated production lines for manufacturing Air conditioners& Home Appliances including washing machines, refrigeratorsand other small domestic appliances.

Many critical RAC components, small domestic appliances, and some models of washing machines will be manufactured for Hisense using the existing infrastructure of EDL, helpingEDL better utilize its current assets.EPACK will leverage its valuable experience and years of expertise through its state-of-the-art facilities and innovative manufacturing techniques, to streamline Hisense production, optimize asset utilization, while maintaining the highest standards of quality. This alliance will also see Hisense bringing in its technological expertise along with premium design capabilities.

EPACK Durable will immediately invest, firstly, in a new manufacturing facility in Sricity (Andhra Pradesh) with a capacity of 1.0 million RACs by Financial Year 27-28, with initial production set to begin in June 2025.Both companies are committed to sustainable practices and are excited about implementing eco-friendly manufacturing processes that align with their shared values.

Expanding Global Reach

The products manufactured at EPACK Durable’s facilities will not only serve the Indian market but Hisense will also explore opportunities to export these products to key international strategic markets. This initiative is set to strengthen the positions of both Hisense and EPACK in the global home appliances and air conditioners market.This strategic cooperation agreement with Hisense is likely to garner additional revenue of

approximately $1 billionover the next 5 years for EPACK Durable and its subsidiary.

Hisense's Leadership Remarks

Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India “We are very thrilled to join forces with EPACK, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and innovation. This partnership will not only enhance our manufacturing capabilities but also allow us to focus on what we do best: creating outstanding products that resonate with Indian consumers.”

Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India“Hisense is committed to delivering premium quality and smart products with state-of-the-art design to our customers. This partnership with EPACK Durable combines Hisense’s technological expertise with EPACK’s manufacturing capabilities. Through this alliance, we aim to achieve a leadership position in the Indian consumer durables market and expand our presence in strategic global markets.”

EPACK's Leadership Remarks

Mr. Ajay DD Singhania, Managing Director & CEO of EPACK Durable Limited: “This collaboration with Hisense opens new opportunities for growth in both domestic and international markets. With our combined strengths, we are poised to redefine excellence in the home appliance industry.”

Mr. Laxmi Pat Bothra, Director of EPACK Durable Limited: “Our agreementwith Hisense is a significant milestone. By leveraging advanced technologies and innovative designs, we aim to deliver exceptional value to our customers and set new benchmarks in quality and efficiency within the home appliance sector.

Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India

Pankaj Rana is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hisense India, a role he assumed in June 2024 to accelerate the company's growth in the Indian market. With over two decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management, Mr. Rana brings a wealth of expertise to his leadership position. He has worked with leading global brands like LG, Panasonic, Benq, and Reliance Retail, where he was instrumental in driving market share and profitability in regions spanning India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

At Hisense India, Mr. Rana's strategic focus is on expanding the company’s customer base, strengthening its brand presence, and spearheading business growth. His leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in realizing Hisense India’s vision of becoming a household name associated with innovation, quality, and reliability.

Throughout his career, Mr. Rana has been recognized for his ability to blend strategic thinking with execution excellence. His leadership style emphasizes teamwork, innovation, and delivering value to customers. He is committed to advancing Hisense India's standing in the consumer electronics and home appliances market while maintaining the company’s position as a market leader.

With Mr. Rana at the helm, Hisense India aims to achieve new milestones in product innovation and market expansion.