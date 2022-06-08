Hitachi Vantara opens first CoE in Hyd

Hyderabad: Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Tokyo- headquartered Hitachi Ltd, opened its first Hitachi Application Reliability Center (HARC) in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Powered by Hitachi Application Reliability Services, this new 4,000-sft centre of excellence (CoE) will help optimise cloud workloads for clients across the globe.

The newly opened HARC facility reinforces Hitachi Vantara's commitment to scale up India operations. India continues to be its largest services base with more than 3,500 employees. With the goal of adding up to 400 members, the centre brings together best-in-class frameworks, design patterns, automated tools, and people to deliver Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) as-a-service and cloud management.

"Although applications, infrastructure, and development methodologies have seen significant advancements over the last two decades, operation of these modern environments and applications has not," said Prem Balasubramanian, Head of Technology, Digital Solutions Business Unit, Hitachi Vantara. "Leveraging automation and observability, HARC modernises Information technology (IT) operations by effectively integrating cloud workload management with the speed and efficiency in most DevOps teams, resulting in significant improvements in application availability."

The cloud is accelerating data-driven innovation and business agility, but the complexity of cloud operating models is contributing to unexpected challenges. An SRE-focused strategy automates and simplifies the software development lifecycle to remove unnecessary costs, risks and complexity associated with migrating, modernising, and running apps, data platforms and infrastructure. By incorporating this, customers can achieve up to 25 per cent improvement in the time it takes to detect and recover from faults and 15 per cent improvement in change failure rate, an underlying metric that reflects the stability of releases and the availability of applications.

The HARC site is the first of many physical and virtual sites globally. Gopikrishna Balijepally, India Leader, Hitachi Vantara, said: "This new HARC offering further accelerates our ability to deliver best-in-class consulting and managed services so that we can help our customers achieve data driven outcomes and realize the full potential of their digital transformation."