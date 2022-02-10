Hogar unveils smart panels made at Hyd unit

Hyderabad: Global IoT firm Hogar Controls Inc has launched its all new range of Prima+ Smart Touch Panel series assembled at its unit in Uppal, here. The company had set up this R&D and assembling unit in 2019, and commenced operations with a commitment to invest Rs 100 crore in the city, which is its headquarter in India.

The facility employs over 100 people and has a production capacity to the scale of 6 lakh units per year. Now, the company is planning to establish another integrated R&D, testing and assembly unit in Raidurg, here with larger space up to 1 lakh sft. This facility is expected to get ready in the next three months.

Without disclosing the investment details of the Raidurg facility, Vishnu Reddy, CEO of Hogar Controls said that it will create direct employment to 50 people more. Once it is fully operational, the company will shift from Uppal to carry out all the operations here.

With the increased capacity, he is confident that the new unit will reduce reliance on Chinese imports. Vishnu Reddy further said, "As consumers' reliance on technology is increasing than ever, there is a strong and growing demand for connected home devices, services, and solutions across the globe.

Our constant endeavour would be to understand consumer preferences and introduce products and solutions that offer seamless, secure, and connected living to our consumers."