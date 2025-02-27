Home Lifts Brand Elite Elevators Elevates its Portfolio with the New X300 and X300 Plus

Elite Elevators, a pioneering global leader in the premium home lift sector, is taking a bold step forward with the launch of its cutting-edge Elite X300 and X300 Plus home lifts. These innovative additions to its product portfolio mark a new era in modern home mobility, blending luxury, advanced technology, and sustainability. With plans to expand its market presence and operations into new geographies such USA and Canada by 2025, the company is set to redefine the home lift experience, while reaching new milestones in its growth journey.

Vimal Babu, MD & CEO of Elite Elevators, expressed his enthusiasm for the company’s growth trajectory, stating, “With the Indian home elevator market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8-9% by 2030, we are well-positioned to capitalize on this expansion. Our goal is to ramp up our production capacity of the new product range to 3,000 units annually by 2025. The Elite X300 and X300 Plus embody our commitment to providing the world’s smartest home elevators, offering innovative, sustainable, and luxurious mobility solutions that are accessible to homeowners worldwide.

The Elite X300 sets new benchmarks in the industry with its dynamic motor delivering an impressive speed of upto 1 meter per second—double the speed of conventional home lifts. Its gearless belt drive ensures a whisper-quiet and smooth ride, while its multi-mode performance system lets users choose from Sports, Comfort, Eco, or Personalized modes for a tailored experience. Equipped with spacious cabins, magnetic-driven rails, and greaseless components, the X300 combines high performance with low maintenance, making it an ideal choice for discerning homeowners.

Taking innovation further, the Elite X300 Plus offers a suite of bespoke features such as customizable floor names, personalized screensavers, and app-based controls. Adding a touch of exclusivity, it introduces options like custom background music, voice announcements, and floor-restricted access, delivering an unparalleled personalized lift experience that blends functionality with style.

The X300 and X300 Plus feature state-of-the-art advancements such as an error notification system and CANbus connectivity for remote diagnostics, ensuring exceptional safety and convenience. Crafted with a powder-coated frame, these lifts are built for durability. Complementing these innovations is the Xshaft, a visually stunning glass structural support system with curved aluminum ends, available in standard and large layouts, offering a blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Sustainability is at the heart of Elite Elevators’ operations, featuring eco-friendly manufacturing, recyclable packaging, and energy-efficient designs that minimize environmental impact. Committed to recycling production waste and meeting global sustainability goals, Elite Elevators sets industry standards for responsible innovation.

The launch of the revolutionary X300 and X300 Plus home lifts signifies a pivotal growth phase, embodying the company’s dedication to merging luxury with advanced technology. As Elite Elevators expands its global footprint, it plans to increase production capacity, enter new markets, and create meaningful job opportunities. These strategic initiatives position Elite Elevators to redefine home mobility and solidify its status as a global leader in the premium elevator market.

These latest additions by Elite Elevators are now available and can be experienced firsthand at the exclusive Experience Centre located Nibav lifts Experience Centre, 3rd &4th floor, Gayatri Arcade, Poranki Rd, above Raymond showroom Tadigadapa centre, Poranki, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh 521137