Homegrown brand Tenali Double Horse rides the quick commerce wave to pan-India success with Instamart

For many younger, urban consumers, platforms like Instamart have become the gateway to discovering regional gems. One such story comes from a Bangalore-based software engineer who stumbled upon Tenali Double Horse while looking for premium-quality dals during a late-night grocery run on Instamart. “I had never heard of the brand before, but the packaging looked authentic, and the reviews were great. I tried their Urad Gota—and now I don’t buy anything else.” she shared. Stories like these reflect a growing trend where digital discovery is breathing new life into legacy brands, bridging the gap between tradition and convenience for a new generation of urban Indian consumers.

With two decades of agricultural excellence, Tenali Double Horse, a premium pulses brand from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, is broadening its retail reach by tapping into India’s fast-growing digital consumer base. Nearly 20% of its online business now comes through Instamart, supporting its growth into new markets. Today, Tenali Double Horse, a small brand born in the heart of Andhra Pradesh, is accessible across 12 Indian states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, and Kerala on Instamart. This highlights how quick commerce platforms are enabling legacy and regional brands to reach wider geographies and new customer segments, particularly urban consumers seeking speed, quality, and convenience. Founded by Mr. Mohan Shyam Prasad in 2005, the brand’s entry into quick commerce via Instamart demonstrates how traditional businesses are leveraging modern retail to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality food. Its flagship product, Urad Gota, has earned strong brand loyalty and drives repeat purchases, while other staples like Toor Dal, Moong Dal, Channa Dal, and Idly Ravva are emerging as top sellers in the Dals & Pulses category on Instamart.

“At Instamart, we’re committed to enabling India’s most trusted and promising brands to reach consumers with speed, quality, and ease. Tenali Double Horse represents the best of regional excellence, and our partnership showcases how traditional businesses can thrive in the quick commerce ecosystem. Consumers today are actively seeking high-quality, authentic products they can trust, and Tenali Double Horse’s standout offerings like Urad Gota, Urad Ladoo, and Millets Ladoo are consistently becoming pantry essentials for users across India.” said Arjun Choudhary, VP Revenue & Growth, Instamart

He added, “By bridging deep-rooted legacy with modern convenience, we’re not only expanding access to premium, homegrown products but also empowering heritage regional brands to scale rapidly and connect with a new generation of digital-first consumers.”

"While our brand enjoys strong recognition and demand in the market, Instamart has helped us connect with time-crunched urban consumers across India who appreciate quality and seek convenience. It has helped us serve both our loyal customers more efficiently and introduce our products to first-time buyers beyond our geographical presence. We have also leveraged Instamart’s platform insights to diversify and innovate our product range to meet the taste of modern consumers looking for authentic and high-quality traditional items like millet-based items, pickles, gunpowder, chocolates, and more." said Mohan Shyam Prasad, Founder of Tenali Double Horse.Quick commerce has empowered Tenali Double Horse to not just streamline its sales and logistics but also fast-track product feedback and innovation cycles. Beyond their renowned pulses and dals, the brand has expanded its portfolio to high-demand items such as authentic pickles, gunpowders, spices, savouries, dry fruits, and chocolates. Catering to health-conscious consumers, Tenali Double Horse has also diversified from its core pulses business into millets, offering urban and conscious buyers an interesting range of offerings like millet laddus, millet noodles, millet cookies, millet-based ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products, including six variants of whole grains and its hot-selling Urad Laddus, which will soon be available on Instamart. Maintaining its quality-first approach, Tenali Double Horse is positioning itself to capture the emerging health food market by combining its regional authenticity with the speed and convenience of quick commerce.