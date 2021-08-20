Honda rolls out CB200X bike at Rs 1.44 lakh

  • Menu
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched an all-new model CB200X in the country, tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram)

New Delhi: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched an all-new model CB200X in the country, tagged at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom Gurugram).

The new model is a carefully crafted machine for everyday usage as much as it is for exploring the roads less travelled, the two-wheeler major said.

"Keeping in mind the evolving lifestyle of the Indian youth, the urban explorer - CB200X gives today's youngsters a riding experience that pushes them to explore more.

"Built to excite riders, CB200X offers a perfect riding companion for their daily city rides and short weekend getaways beyond the cityscapes," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said.

The bike comes powered by a Bharat Stage-VI compliant advanced 184 cc engine. Other features include an all-LED lighting setup, fully digital liquid crystal meter, and split seat, among others.

