Housing sales dip 16% in Oct-Dec in top 9 cities

New Delhi: Housing sales are estimated to decline 16 per cent in the October-December period to 98,019 units across the top 9 cities on lower demand as well as a fall in new supply of residential properties, according to PropEquity.

Real estate data analytic fim PropEquity on Wednesday pointed out that this is the lowest quarterly sales recorded since July-September 2021. Housing sales in India’s top 9 cities fell to 98,019 units in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 1,16,137 units in the year-ago period.

Except for Navi Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, all 7 cities saw a decline in sales. The data is related to primary residential markets. Samir Jasuja, Founder & CEO, PropEquity, said, “Traditionally, the October-December period records strong sales momentum and new launches driven by the festive season.