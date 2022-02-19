How quantum computing could transform the world

Quantum technology is one of the most researched areas and is attracting huge investments. This technology is having immense potential. This can be divided into four verticals - quantum computing, quantum communications, quantum sensors and quantum materials.



This technology is based on the phenomenon exhibited by particles like photons, electrons, etc. To describe the behaviour of these particles, quantum mechanics came into picture. The phenomena of Superposition, Entanglement, Teleportation (transfer of matter or energy from one point to other without travelling the physical space between them) and tunnelling (a phenomenon where a wave can propagate through a barrier) are exhibited by these particles. These aspects of quantum mechanics led to a number of interesting applications-exponential increase in computing power, inherently secure communication, interaction free measurements, precise and sensitive sensors, etc.

Classical computers have helped us unlock some mysteries, which we could not process with human power. They have been doubling in processing speed and computational power nearly every two years. This is known as Moore's law. But tasks such as quickly finding the prime factors for very large integers is out of reach for even the fastest conventional computer. The reason behind this is that finding the prime factors of numbers is a function that has exponential growth. Prime factorisation is the basis for secure types of encryption. Certain molecular modelling (to discover better drug treatment, understand our biology, etc) and mathematical optimization problems can crash any classical computer.

In the case of quantum computing, we will be able to take computing power to the next level. Quantum computers work by using quantum mechanical phenomena to process massive datasets where these datasets would bog down a classical computer. Researchers have a goal called Quantum Supremacy. Quantum supremacy is showing that any problem beyond the capabilities of a traditional computer can be solved on a quantum computer. The use of quantum properties such as superposition of states and entanglement speed up processing power and handle an unlimited number of variables.

Superposition

Classical computers are made up of millions or billions of transistors that exist in an 'ON' or 'OFF' state equal to 1 or 0 respectively. Quantum Computers use Qubits (quantum bits) that mimic the state of subatomic particles and can exist as a 1 or 0 or both at the same time. Whenever we measure its state, we will find that it is either ON or OFF. But between measurements, the quantum system can be in a superposition of both ON and OFF states at the same time.

Entanglement

Once two quantum systems interact with one another, they become entangled partners. The state of one system will give precise information about the state of the other system. This is known as entanglement.

Quantum computers, unlike the conventional computers, explore the full spectrum of possible computational solutions simultaneously, while classical computers look at each solution in sequence. In 2016 IBM made the first quantum computer with five qubits. In 2019 it was with 27 qubits. In 2022, it will be with 433 qubits. By 2023 Quantum computers with 1121 qubits will be built. As per New Moore's law, Quantum Volume doubles every year. Quantum Volume is the product of qubits added and error rate decrease. It is a metric that indicates the computational power of a quantum computer.

Quantum computing is a disruptive technology. People are excited about this technology. It has applications in cyber security, internet search and Artificial Intelligence. Almost every industry from finance to telecommunications can reap the benefits of Quantum computing. Lot of educational institutions have started courses on this subject. This technology has a lot of use cases in finance, agriculture, transport, etc. RBI can predict how their policies will affect the economy. It can be used to optimise investment portfolios. Improving nitrogen fixation can be achieved with better fertilisers minimising the pollution. The transport system can be overhauled. Better batteries can be designed with less charging time and with more life.

Initiatives of Government of India/Government institutes

The Government of India has taken three initiatives to promote Quantum technology.

This technology is research driven. Recognising this fact, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) through Quantum Enabled Science and Technology (QuEST) programme is conducting research in this field. Twenty one hubs and four research parks across India are participating in this programme. This programme is supported with a fund of 80 crore. About three hundred researchers are associated with this programme. To translate this research into product, DST has established an Innovation Lab in 2019 at Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune with a budget of Rs 170 crores. To comprehensively address all the verticals in this crucial technology, India has launched the National Mission on Quantum Technology and Applications (NMQTA). This mission will scale up R&D and encourage translation of research and deployment activities. This initiative with a budget Rs8,000 crore spanning over the next five years will be led by DST. DST will coordinate with other stakeholders in carrying out this mission.

In 2020 DRDO demonstrated Secure Communications using QKD (QuanKey Distribution) technology. QKD will address the threat that rapid advancement in quantum computing poses to the security of data being transported by the current communication infrastructure

Recently Secretary, DOT inaugurated Quantum Communications lab at CDOT Delhi. Quantum Superposition, Entanglement and Teleportation provide exponential speedup over classical communications. He unveiled the QKD solution developed by CDOT which can support a distance of more than 100 Km on OF (Optical Fibre) cable. Indian Army has established a Quantum computing lab at Military Engineering Institute in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The research done at this lab will help the Indian Army transform its current system of cryptography to post quantum cryptography. Telangana Government is going to set up Quantum lab in association with Qulabs Software (India).

Way forward

Though India has become a software nation, we missed the bus in causing impact on making hardware in computing, telecom or any deep technology area. We should make the best use of the opportunity available now to become one of the world leaders in manufacturing the hardware for quantum computers. Demand for quantum skills is expected to grow at 135 per cent in five years. Lot of opportunities are there in this niche field. Quantum computing today is in that stage when classical computers were in 1944 (Vacuum tube based). A lot of quantum computing software is open source. Sectors such as manufacturing, banking and defence will likely lead in adopting quantum technology for critical applications. The ecosystem is growing. This technology will have use cases in all walks of life and a number of government agencies, academic institutions and start ups have built quantum computing use cases. Industry collaboration is required with academic institutions, and the government in adoption of this technology. Using quantum principles to compute is as different from classical computing as classical supercomputer is from abacus.

