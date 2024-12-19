Hyd has highest women investors in crypto

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has emerged as a significant player in the crypto scene, securing the fourth position in India's crypto investment contributions. The city not only leads in inclusivity with the highest percentage of women investors at 45 per cent but also shines in investment returns, with 84 per cent of its portfolios showing positive growth, according to annual investor report from CoinSwitch, India’s leading crypto trading platform.

The report titled "India’s Crypto Portfolio 2024: How India Invests," shedding light on the crypto investment landscape across the nation states that over 36per cent of India's crypto investments are concentrated in three metros, Delhi (20.1per cent), Bengaluru (9.6per cent), and Mumbai (6.5per cent), showing a significant rise from last year.