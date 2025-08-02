Hyd housing sector sees 11% drop in sales in H1

Hyderabad has recorded a decline of 11 per cent drop in number of housing units sold at 30,000 units during January-June (H1) of 2025 as per Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai) India Housing Report, in collaboration with CRE Matrix.

However, the report observed a modest 2 per cent increase in the housing sales’ value, as well as a sharp rise in new launches and a shift towards luxury housing in the city during H1 2025. New launches have almost doubled from 23,000 in H1 2024 to 42,000 units in 2025, indicating developer optimism despite slower absorption.

The report has recorded Rs 3.6 lakh crore in primary housing sales across tier-1 cities in H1 2025, marking a 9 per cent increase from Rs. 3.3 lakh crore in H1 2024. Despite a 4 per cent decline in units sold (from 2.7 lakh to 2.54 lakh), a 14 per cent rise in average ticket size from Rs. 1.24 crore to Rs. 1.42 crore underscores a growing consumer preference for premium and luxury homes.

Shekhar Patel, president, Credai, said, “We are witnessing a decisive shift in homebuyer preferences across India. The demand is clearly moving towards larger, better-located, and more premium homes—reflecting rising aspirations and improved purchasing power.”

The report highlighted significant regional variations, with the National Capital Region (NCR) leading the market with a 26 per cent revenue share, fueled by a 21 per cent increase in sales value and a 32 per cent surge in average ticket size. Luxury flats priced above Rs. 3 crore accounted for 73 per cent of NCR’s sales value, despite a modest volume of 25,000 units sold.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) followed closely with a 23 per cent revenue share, recording a 9 per cent growth in sales value and 75,000 units sold, with a 16 per cent increase in average ticket size. The share of homes priced above Rs. 3.5 crore in MMR rose from 29 per cent to 34 per cent, reflecting a strong tilt toward ultra-premium housing. Chennai emerged as a standout performer in South, achieving a 23 per cent increase in sales value with 11,000 units sold and a 12 per cent rise in average ticket size. New launches in Chennai grew from 14,000 to 19,000 units, though the market share of homes below Rs. 70 lakh dropped from 23% to 17 per cent.

Bengaluru maintained steady growth with a 4 per cent increase in sales value and 30,000 units sold, supported by a 17 per cent rise in ticket size. However, the share of homes priced between Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 1.5 crore declined from 38 per cent to 32 per cent.

Ahmedabad matched NCR’s unit sales with approximately 25,000 units sold, posting a 10 per cent increase in sales value and a 7 per cent rise in ticket size. The city saw a sharp decline in new launches, from 31,000 to 11,000 units, yet affordable homes under Rs.70 lakh gained a 2 per cent market share, rising from 27 per cent to 29 per cent.

The decline in new launches across most cities, from 98,000 in H2 CY24 to 82,000 in H1 CY25, signals a cautious approach by developers amid rising costs. However, the robust growth in transaction values highlights the sector’s resilience and the increasing premiumisation of the market.

“Despite lower volumes, 21 per cent growth in NCR’s housing value is a clear indicator that quality and location are now more important than quantity. This trend is visible in markets like Kolkata and Chennai as well, where value growth outpaces unit sales. It marks a defining moment for Indian real estate—one shaped by ambition, confidence, and long-term vision,”

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, CRE Matrix, said, “India’s tier 1 housing markets have entered a new phase of value-driven growth. While unit sales saw a marginal dip in H1 CY’25, the `3.6 lakh crore in revenue—an all-time high—signals a clear consumer pivot toward larger, more premium homes. The 14 per cent rise in average ticket size reflects this structural shift in buyer sentiment.”