Hyderabad entrepreneur unveils fast charging EV

New Delhi: A Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has announced launch of new range of two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) Quanta here. The EV has been designed and built indigenously. Available from Rs99,000, the EV bike has a capacity to reach 70km speed per hour, says Parshuram Paka, founder and CEO, Gravton Motors, after unveiling it here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Parshuram said: "I felt the need to end the stigma associated with electric vehicles regarding performance, affordability and availability of spare parts. The Quanta EV bike, built by my company, has a 3 kWh Li-ion detachable battery, which comes with a three years warranty, and gives an average travel range of upto120 kilometres per charge."

The major attraction consists of its fast-charging feature as the bike can be charged at home in three hours and can be fast-charged with an optional proprietary charger in 90 minutes with no requirement of special charging infrastructure. The CEO also announced Gravton's Swap Ecosystem to further gain the confidence of its customers. "Every component of this bike has been sourced from India. So, there should be no issue in procuring spare parts," Parshuram, added

The company has announced the bike price as Rs 99,000 with a life span of minimum 15 years. The company is targeting to sell 2,000 units by the end of FY-22. As per the official announcement, the company has received $1million investment, which has been utilised for varied purposes including research and development, design and establishing manufacturing unit.