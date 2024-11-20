Hyderabad fastest growing city among 6 metros

New Delhi: Hyderabad has emerged as fastest growing city among top six cities across various parameters like governance, socio-economic profile, real estate and physical infrastructure, according to Knight Frank India.

In its latest India Prime City Index report, Knight Frank India analysed the performance of six leading Indian cities across diverse growth parameters.

"Among them, Hyderabad stands out as the fastest-growing city, driven by robust infrastructure development, surging real estate demand, a rising population of UHNWIs and HNWIs, and proactive policy initiatives enhancing its socio-economic profile," the consultant said in a statement.

Bengaluru follows as the second fastest-growing city, because of its exceptional talent pool and dynamic business ecosystem fuelling entrepreneurship. Mumbai-MMR maintains steady growth across all metrics, reaffirming its position as India's financial capital, and Delhi-NCR ranks highest for its superior physical infrastructure and governance.